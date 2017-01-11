NASA Has A Tiny 10 Engine Electric Plane Named Greased Lightning?!?

A team at NASA's Langley Research Center has been developing a concept battery-powered plane and recently put the machine through its paces for the first time on camera. It has 10 engines and is able to take off and hover like a helicopter but also fly efficiently like an airplane, making it sort of a sky convertible. The plane even has its own theme song from the classic movie Grease, since they're calling it Greased Lightning (or the GL-10 in NASA-speak). For now, the concept is an unmanned aircraft, so we can't take an electric-powered ride in the sky in it...yet.
