NASA Is Launching Its Own 4K Television Channel

And now, some breaking news sure to delight space enthusiasts and stoney-balogna college students across the nation: NASA has announced plans to launch its own space-themed television channel, presenting streaming footage from the ISS, future launches, footage from past missions, and general interstellar interest -- all in gorgeous 4K video.

In a joint venture with Harmonic, a worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, this UHD (ultra hi def) channel is planning to launch as early as November 1st, to televisions (and streaming devices) all over the globe.

“As NASA reaches new heights and reveals the unknown, the NASA TV UHD channel can bring that journey to life in every home. And as organizations at the forefront of innovation, together we are leading the adoption of this exciting technology,” said Peter Alexander, chief marketing officer at Harmonic in the press statement issued on NASA's website.