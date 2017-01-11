Tech

Watch The Mesmerizing Pluto Footage NASA Just Posted To Instagram

By Published On 09/01/2015 By Published On 09/01/2015
NASA

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

By now, NASA's New Horizons probe is well beyond Pluto, but we've only scratched the surface of the data it collected on its historic flyby back in July. While New Horizons heads to its next target and sends information back to Earth, NASA is doing its best to keep it in our thoughts, giving the probe's Pluto footage a starring role in a video posted today on NASA's Instagram feed.
 


Even sped up and shrunk down to fit on an iPhone screen, that's still amazing. Thankfully, they resisted the Insta-filter urge and didn't make it sepia toned.


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. New Horizons is always in his thoughts.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Insane Laptop Has 3 Goddamn Screens

related

READ MORE
Amazon's 12 Best Last-Minute Gadget Gifts Under $50

related

READ MORE
The Must-Download Apps of 2016
Spotify_Nov16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like