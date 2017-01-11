Watch The Mesmerizing Pluto Footage NASA Just Posted To Instagram

By now, NASA's New Horizons probe is well beyond Pluto, but we've only scratched the surface of the data it collected on its historic flyby back in July. While New Horizons heads to its next target and sends information back to Earth, NASA is doing its best to keep it in our thoughts, giving the probe's Pluto footage a starring role in a video posted today on NASA's Instagram feed.
Even sped up and shrunk down to fit on an iPhone screen, that's still amazing. Thankfully, they resisted the Insta-filter urge and didn't make it sepia toned.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. New Horizons is always in his thoughts.
