NASA Selects New Horizons' Next Flyby Target, After Pluto

New Horizons will perform a series of four maneuvers in late October and early November to set its course to the KBO, which, barring unforeseen complications, it should reach on January 1. 2019.

Meanwhile, it's transmitting even more Pluto data back to scientists here on Earth from 3 billion miles away -- a probe's job never ends.



Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.