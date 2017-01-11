10 Health and Fitness Apps to Jumpstart Your New Year

Sleep Cycle

Who it’s for: Anyone in need of a better night’s sleep

iOS: Free

Android: $.99

Sleep Cycle is a kick-ass alarm clock that prevents you from feeling groggy when you wake up, by stirring you awake during your lightest period of sleep. It works like this: you set a time you need to be up by, rest your phone somewhere on the bed, and let its built-in accelerometer track your body movement/REM cycle over the course of the night. Once it’s calibrated to your cycle it will sound the alarm by the time you need to be up, but only when it senses you’re in your lightest period of sleep. It also provides a plethora of sleep stats (duration, quality, etc.) for days and weeks past so you can get a feel for your slumbering habits at a glance.

