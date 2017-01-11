How to Make Snapchat Stories That Don't Suck

Snap Talk is a safe space for Snapchat enthusiasts young and old. Not, like, super old, though. Don't be weird. Follow along here, and follow "THRILLIST" on Snapchat, wouldja?

Snapchat is a fantastic app for sending dumb selfies and doodled masterpieces straight to your friends, but that's only a fraction of the fun. By now you're surely familiar with "Stories" -- photo/video tales full of oversized emojis, hand-selected soundtracks, and hilarious captions. There's just one problem: most people make pretty shitty Snapchat Stories.

Behold, our comprehensive guide to making a good Snapchat Story. Keep these tips in mind next time you're snapping, and you'll wind up with a Snapchat masterpiece (Snapsterpiece?) -- or, at the very least, an intelligible, not-totally-boring Story that people actually want to watch. Let's begin.