Things No Self-Respecting Person Should Do on Snapchat

Snap Talk is a safe space for Snapchat enthusiasts young and old.

Hey, are you a self-respecting person? Do you have a Snapchat account? Cool! Here's some stuff you shouldn't do.



Snap from a loud, crowded bar/concert

I know you want everyone to see you "living your best life" at the Charli XCX show, but a) opening these snaps is like setting off an audible land mine, because HOLYHELLTHEVOLUME; and b) take that shit to Instagram, where it belongs.