18 Hidden iPhone Features You Need to Know

Respond to texts without unlocking your phone

Rather than go through the trouble to unlock your phone just to respond with an “OK,” just swipe left and hit "Reply" to type your response.



Turn the keyboard into a trackpad

Pressing down and holding anywhere on the keyboard while you’re typing on a 6s activates a trackpad, where the letters disappear and you can move freely around your text, which makes editing or modifying whatever you’re writing a whole lot easier.



Slyly ditch never-ending group text conversations

Group texting is great... until it’s not. To rid yourself of the the ongoing deluge of messages, you can see yourself out by tapping "Details" and scrolling down to where it says "Leave This Conversation.” You’re welcome.