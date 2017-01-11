Mastering Snapchat Is Actually Easy, Here’s How

Snap Talk is a safe space for Snapchat enthusiasts young and old. Not, like, super old, though. Don't be weird. Follow along here, and follow "THRILLIST" on Snapchat, wouldja?

So you downloaded Snapchat. Problem is, you don’t know what the hell to do with it. It kind of scares you, actually. But you’ve made up your mind and there’s no going back. You are going to conquer your fears. You are going to become not-bad at Snapchat.

And I am going to guide you. Here are 17 tips, tricks, and techniques to help Snapchat newcomers get the most out of this crazy new app all the cool teens are using.

