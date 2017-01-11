5 New Apps Guaranteed to Improve Your Social Life

Nightstir

Who It’s For: FOMO-phobics.

What It Does: Is there anything worse than FOMO? Besides maybe famine and natural disasters (we guess?). When you're torn between seeing your favorite band, hanging at a street festival, or going to a whisky tasting, making a concrete decision will be your demise. But with the help of Nightstir, all of your disjointed ambitions can become attainable.

Nightstir is everything your group chat can’t keep up with: your friends’ nightly whereabouts. Keep track of where your friends are throughout their Saturday night and see when their locations change so you can figure out where you want to find (stalk) them next. While the app is currently Milwaukee-centric, the company has plans to go nationwide just in time for summer.