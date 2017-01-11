Tech

7 Essential Apps Every Driver Needs

By Published On 11/23/2015 By Published On 11/23/2015
20th Century Fox
More From The Download

related

10 iPhone Apps Actually Worth Paying For

related

8 Stress-Busting Apps to Help You Chill the Eff Out

related

Apps That Will Turn You Into a Photo-Editing Pro

related

10 Ridiculously Unnecessary Apps Nobody Asked For

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Chipotle Blames Guacamole and TV Ads for Its Latest Problems

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

related

If You Want to Date Idris Elba, Here's Your Best Shot, Tiger

Driving with your face firmly planted on your phone is an idiot move, but you can still keep it stocked with a folder full of apps to make your journey behind the wheel a little more convenient. After all, why bother overpaying for gas or sitting in snarled traffic when a few taps of the finger could have spared you the trouble? Arm yourself with these seven handy apps before you buckle up.

Related

related

12 iPhone Apps You Aren't Using (But Definitely Should Be)

related

11 Apps That Are Better Than a Personal Trainer

related

10 iPhone Apps Actually Worth Paying For
More From The Download

related

10 iPhone Apps Actually Worth Paying For

related

8 Stress-Busting Apps to Help You Chill the Eff Out

related

Apps That Will Turn You Into a Photo-Editing Pro

related

10 Ridiculously Unnecessary Apps Nobody Asked For

related

12 iPhone Apps You Aren't Using (But Definitely Should Be)
Screenshot via Luxe/Shutterstock

Luxe

Free on iOS and Android
It’s 2015, and dammit, you should be able to valet park your car anywhere you want. Luxe, an Uber-esque option for valet parking, is currently available in eight major cities. Enter your destination before you leave and Luxe will dispatch one of its trained valets to pick up your car when you arrive and park it in a secure lot nearby -- even filling your tank and washing it if you want. When you’re ready to bounce, ping them and they’ll return it to you, wherever you are. Hello, future. You’re looking mighty fine.

Screenshot via Automatic/Shutterstock

Automatic

Free on iOS and Android (plus $100 for adapter)
Do you feel like you're burning through tanks of gas at an alarming rate? Is there a weird whale-shaped dashboard light on and you can't figure out what the hell it means? Automatic decodes engine troubles with easy-to-understand descriptions, and analyzes whether your driving habits are affecting fuel efficiency. The secret is the Bluetooth-enabled adapter that plugs into the diagnostics port hidden under the dash and feeds all the relevant intel to your phone.

Screenshot via Waze/Shutterstock

Waze

Free on iOS, Android, and Windows
If you don't have access to your own personal helicopter, Waze is the next-best bet for getting where you need to be as quickly as possible. The navigation app crowdsources intel from its army of users on the road to help you outsmart snarled traffic, alerting you as you approach police, accidents, or general hazards that may affect your voyage, and reroutes you accordingly.

Screenshot via SpotHero/Shutterstock

SpotHero

Free on iOS and Android
Don’t get stuck paying half your rent on a two-hour parking spot. Instead, boot up this baby and track down the cheapest option in the area.

related

8 Photo Apps That Are Actually Worth Paying For

related

11 Apps That Are Better Than a Personal Trainer
Screenshot via GasBuddy/Shutterstock

GasBuddy

Free on iOS, Android, Windows, and Blackberry
The Pavlovian response to the tank-on-empty light is to pull over at the next gas station you see, but realistically you have time to go the extra mile if it means saving yourself from overpaying. GasBuddy makes it easy to find the cheapest place to fill up, giving you a map of all stations in the area, sorted by their current prices per gallon.

Screenshot via Plugshare/Shutterstock

PlugShare

Free on iOS and Android
For the e-car owners among us, PlugShare maps out nearby charging stations, with info on whether they’re residential, public, high power, or in use, and if there are any special stipulations (for customers only, etc.) or fill-up fees.

Screenshot via Roadtrippers/Shutterstock

Roadtrippers

Free on iOS and Android
If you’re headed out on a long-haul road trip and have some time to explore along the way, Roadtrippers is a great resource to find worthwhile pit stops and attractions en route. It’s more than just big balls of twine and corn mazes, too. You can filter listings for a wide range of attractions including natural wonders, sports, weird stuff, and food & drink, which promises much better options than Cracker Barrel and Denny’s.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist who's anxiously waiting for someone to launch an app called PugShare.

Other Stuff You'll Like In The Download

related

READ MORE
10 Free Apps That Will Save You Big Money
The Download

related

READ MORE
8 Free Apps That Will Make Your Commute Suck Less
The Download

related

READ MORE
Make Your Own Instant GIFs With Google's New App
The Download

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like