7 Gadgets That'll Actually Get You Excited to Work Out

What it is: Wireless earbuds that also store a ton of music

Standard earbuds are a recipe for disaster when it comes to working out, since any rogue tug or movement rips the cord out of your ear. And while there are a wealth of wireless earbuds out there, very few are actually any good. Dash's set themselves apart by not only offering top-notch audio quality and extreme comfort, but the ability to function independently as a music player thanks to 4GB of dedicated storage space. They've been out for less than a month, and people are already raving about them.



What it is: An armband that monitors your weight-lifting skills