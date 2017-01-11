7 Ways to Get the Most Out of Yelp

You can't just slide into Elite status, though. To reach the upper echelons you must be nominated by a fellow user, and then assessed by an "Elite Council" that reads through your reviews for quality and consistency. It's not a tenured position either -- you'll be assessed each subsequent year once inside. Xoxo, Gossip Girl.



Get a new guide to your neighborhood every week

Whether you’re in Fresno or Fargo, you can sign up to receive the Weekly Yelp newsletter that comes packed with hyper-local insider tips. It also delivers curated lists of the places in your area that excel at something special, whether it's the best cafes to grab a croissant, restaurants with the most delicious guac, or cheap eats that don't suck.

