8 Free Apps That Will Make You Smarter

Today in History

What it does: Clues you into who was born, died, and what happened on today’s date

iOS: Free

Unless you're a rabid history buff, extensively reading about the past isn't always super interesting. That's where the value of TIH lies -- it basically tricks you into learning about history by presenting you with quick facts about interesting or notable past events that happened on today's date.



HowStuffWorks

What it does: Answers questions about random stuff we've all wondered about

iOS: Free

Android: Free

Windows: Free

A companion to the ultra-popular podcast of the same name, this app is basically an archive of all the shows its ever produced, plus related videos and articles for all the content that's ever been covered, which includes subjects as diverse as "How Does Skywriting Work?" and "Why Does Beer Get Skunky?"