Things You Didn't Know You Could Do on Gchat

Change other people's avatars without them knowing

Maybe you’re sick of staring at your coworker's Ron Burgundy avatar, or you keep confusing people in your contact list and want a better way to identify them. You can tack on a custom photo for anyone in your chat list without them even knowing. To do it, tap the contact search bar at the top of your chat list, look up the person, click "Contact Info," "Change Photo," and upload the shot you'd prefer.



Make your chat windows different colors

There's no panic quite like the one that accompanies sending a racy or inappropriate message to the wrong contact, and since all Gchat windows look pretty much the same, it can happen all too easily. Thankfully, there's a trick to add a colored background to each different chat window so you can distinguish them better. All you need to do is type "/bikeshed" into the window you want to differentiate -- it’ll automatically add a background color.