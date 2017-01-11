How to Book Better Airbnbs for Less Money

Scope out the listings recommended by the Airbnb team

Airbnb has an entire team curating recommended listings under a wide variety of themes; you can find them under the somewhat hidden section "Airbnb Picks," which can be hugely helpful when you’re looking for some inspiration for your next vacay. For instance, there are lists of handpicked lighthouses, windmills, watchtowers, converted old-school houses, underground pads, and even homes with their own Tesla chargers.



Get officially verified

This may seem like common sense, but if you want to convince a stranger to let you stay in their home unattended, you should do everything in your power to come across as an upstanding citizen who definitely won’t turn their house into a brothel or meth den. That means optimizing your profile with a smiling photo and a detailed bio. To improve your odds of scoring first-choice listings, you should also consider becoming officially verified by Airbnb. It’s a simple process that involves submitting some more advanced forms of ID (a passport, license, etc.), which conveys to hosts that you’re not some impostor. In fact, most hosts won’t even consider you as a guest if you’re not verified.

