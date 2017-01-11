Amazon's Next Grand Plan: Blimp-Sized, Floating Warehouses

The approved patent, originally filed back in 2014, outlines the concept of an "airborne fulfillment center" serviced by unmanned aerial vehicles (drones!), which could theoretically pluck parcels ordered in real time and deliver them to the customer in a matter of minutes. So as not to loom over us like some creepy mothership, the product-packed vessels would float at an altitude of 45,000ft, well above commercial air traffic and but a blip in the sky to the naked eye, the patent application explains.

It also explains how having goods delivered from above would conserve energy, since the drones would require little to no power -- only enough energy to stabilize and direct them as they descend naturally from the sky -- as opposed to ground-based drone deliveries, which would involve having to both take off and land every time. The vessels wouldn't necessarily need to land to replenish stock, either, but would rather receive periodic deliveries via smaller airship "shuttles."