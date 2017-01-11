Amazon Is Offering Thousands of Deals Today for Prime Day

There are a boatload of good reasons to be an Amazon Prime member 365 days a year. But July 12th -- that's today! -- it will be especially advantageous. Get ready, people, it's Amazon Prime Day!!!! To celebrate, we're updating this article all day long to keep track of the latest and greatest deals as they go live.

For its second annual holiday, Amazon is promising a blowout with over 100,000 deals in 24 hours, exclusively for Prime members. While it didn't announce any sales in advance, Amazon teased it'll be offering twice as many deals on TVs as it offered on Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.