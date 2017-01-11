Amazon's Super-Useful Feature You Didn't Know About

Amazon is basically the James Franco of internet companies, keeping everyone on their toes when they launch new and unexpected projects. Forget e-books, same-day delivery, and original programming -- it's got its sights set on drones and brick-and-mortar bookstores. But for all the attention surrounding its ambitious plans, little's been said about its Home Services division, a section of the site that's been around for about a year but you probably had no idea existed.

Believe it, folks -- you can hire plumbers, contractors, movers, gardeners, designers, painters, and housekeepers, all in the very same place you've been buying Nicolas Cage pillows and watchingTransparent. Essentially, Amazon is out to beat Angie’s List at its own game. Whereas members shell out anywhere from $45 to $55 a year for Angie's List, depending on where they live, the only thing you pay Amazon for is the service itself, using whatever credit card it already has on file (Amazon pockets a cut for itself, obviously). Other than the free factor, whether Home Services is really better than Angie's List I can't really say -- I'm not a 50-year-old mom.