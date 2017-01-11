The Most Obnoxious Things Couples Do on Facebook

Thanks to Facebook, watching your friend begin a romantic relationship is akin to watching an episode of The Walking Dead, where they slowly transform into a cutesy, couple-y, nausea-inducing zombie version of themselves that aggressively engulfs your Newsfeed like kudzu. If you happen to be said friend in said relationship, we get it -- you're very happy, a thing you feel like sharing with us. It's great to be in a relationship, and falling in love is amazing and worth celebrating. To a point.

There are certain things no self-respecting adult should be doing on Facebook, and for couples, the stakes are even higher -- lest you teeter dangerously close into "unfollow" territory. If your cloudy lovesick euphoria has impaired your judgment on what is and is not tolerable social media behavior, listen up.