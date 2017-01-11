The Most Obnoxious Things iPhone Users Do

Using speakerphone in public, and holding the phone perpendicular to your face

The speakerphone feature is invaluable if you’re in the car or have to hop on an impromptu conference call, but using it as your default calling method is stupid and obnoxious. This goes doubly for the people who do this and insist on holding their iPhone perpendicular to their face while they talk, like it’s some $650 walkie-talkie.



Using the wake-up alarm as your ringtone

If you have your ringer set to the Alarm tone, I have a question: how dare you? Not only is it the most unpleasant way to receive a phone call, but those of us around you who wake up to that sound every morning just got a soul-sucking jolt of PTSD. And don't even get me started about Marimba.