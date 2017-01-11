How to Access Your Old AIM Buddy List and Relive the Magic

First, head to AIM.com. Now, here's the tough part -- you have to remember your screen name. If you're having trouble, try shutting your eyes and listening to this rundown of iconic AIM sounds. Can't remember your password? Just click "Forgot Password" and follow the prompts -- hopefully you still have access to that Yahoo or Hotmail account you set the thing up with. If you're still SOL, member services can help you out at 1-800-827-6364.

Once you make it in, you'll see your buddy list docked on the lefthand side of the page. It's organized just as you left it. You'll be able to see if anyone on your BL is currently signed in... doing the same thing you're doing, I guess? Plus, if you're curious who you had beef with back then, you can still see who you blocked: Head to Settings > Privacy and scroll down to Block List. Can you even remember why you had them blocked, or better yet, who they are? Bring on those class reunion icebreakers...