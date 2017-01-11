Apple's Co-Founder Just Dissed the New iPhone

Apple is just weeks away from unveiling the new iPhone 7 (or will it be the iPhone 6se???), with one highly controversial change: it’ll be shipping the handsets out sans headphone jack. Not so much a rumor as it is an unconfirmed reality at this point, removing the 3.55mm headphone port means those of us with expensive headphones or earbuds are SOL -- including, it turns out, Apple's co-founder Steve Wozniak.

In an interview with The Australian Financial Review, Wozniak waxed poetic about his cushy earbuds, which are custom ear implants that "fit in so comfortably, I can sleep on them and everything. And they only come out with one kind of jack, so I'll have to go through the adaptor."