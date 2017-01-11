Two TV Ads That Explain Why Apple Kinda Sucks Now

Yet the Hollywood-quality narrative, production value, and good ole Apple vibes cannot eclipse the fact that these feel like minor upgrades, many of which have long been available in many non-Apple phones. The iPhone is objectively no longer the best smartphone on the market, and its sales are down 5%.

As companies like Samsung and Google make a grab for Apple's lemmings, Apple is quietly begging us to stick around. In the ad highlighting the new iOS 10 feature that allows you to send balloon-filled iMessages -- something that's actually kind of annoying, and many people choose to turn off -- the background music is not a thunderous call to creativity, like you hear in the Microsoft spot. Quite the opposite. Apple seems to be making a desperate plea for loyalists to stay the course: I will follow you, follow you wherever you may go, you'll always be my true love, forever.