All the Best Features in the New iOS 10

Your photos now automatically organize themselves

Even if you don't upgrade to that sweet new dual lens camera on the iPhone 7 Plus, there's still plenty of photo magic to be had. When you open your Photos app, you'll notice quite a few changes. For one, there's a new tab at the bottom called "Memories," which contains photo albums that've been automatically generated based on what Apple thinks might be an important memory to you -- depending on who's in them, where they were taken, and if they were shot during a particular photo-happy time period.

Also, when you tap the "Albums" tab at the bottom, you'll see that there's one called "People." It's filled with photos containing the individual people most frequently found in your photos. Creepy? Cool? We're undecided.