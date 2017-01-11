The iPhone 7's Amazing Dual-Lens Camera Is Apple's Best New Feature in Years

The iPhone has bedazzled us since 2007 with its ever-evolving size, functions, and rose-goldness -- but besides maybe a better camera in the 6 and 3D Touch in the 6s, it's been a while since we've gotten legitimately excited about a new feature. That's why it might as well be Christmas morning for Apple fans, as Cupertino's big announcement today just revealed an even better camera on the iPhone 7 and, most impressive, a dual-lens camera on the iPhone 7 Plus -- one of the first truly cool changes to the lineup we've seen.

Apple is far from the first smartphone to introduce a dual-camera set-up -- it's becoming the trend in mobile devices. But nonetheless, introducing this to the iPhone is going to dramatically improve what many of us amateur on-the-go photogs are capable of capturing, and push developers to dream up some incredibly cool apps.