The New iOS 10 Frees Up Over 4 Gigs of Space on Your iPhone

iOS 10 Apps
Great news for those of you with a prehistoric 16GB iPhone -- or anyone who suffers from those intolerable "Not Enough Storage" alerts every time you try to take a goshdarn picture. Apple just unleashed iOS 10, and amidst all the fancy-fresh things you can do with iMessage and brand spankin' new emojis, one singular advantage stands out: you now have the ability to free up around five precious gigabytes of free storage, baby!

Ahh, yes. Some breathing room for the stuff you actually care about: elite dating apps and cat games.

How can this be achieved, you ask? Since the dawn of mankind, Apple has burdened us with its native apps. Stocks? Tips? COMPASS? Not only are they utterly worthless, there's no way to get rid of them. Until now. iOS 10 finally makes it possible to banish all those Home-screen hangers-on.

Assuming nothing goes devastatingly wrong when you update your OS, take a good hard look at all those Apple apps -- Stocks, Tips, Game Center, Mail, Maps, News, Newsstand, Apple Music, Find Friends, Apple Watch, Reminders, and Compass -- and ask them, "What have you done for me lately?" If you choose to get rid of all of them, you'll have about 5GB of space to bask in.

Unfortunately, for now you won't be able to delete behemoth native apps like Safari or Health, but look, Health is important. Health can stay. 

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. He hasn't checked a stock price... ever?

