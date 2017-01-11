The New iOS 10 Frees Up Over 4 Gigs of Space on Your iPhone

Great news for those of you with a prehistoric 16GB iPhone -- or anyone who suffers from those intolerable "Not Enough Storage" alerts every time you try to take a goshdarn picture. Apple just unleashed iOS 10, and amidst all the fancy-fresh things you can do with iMessage and brand spankin' new emojis, one singular advantage stands out: you now have the ability to free up around five precious gigabytes of free storage, baby!

Ahh, yes. Some breathing room for the stuff you actually care about: elite dating apps and cat games.