Apple Is Scrambling to Censor Surprise Porn in iOS 10

Cupertino has likely dispatched its filthiest-minded personnel to handle the clean-up, and it seems they've made some swift progress. Everything from "crush fetish" to "incest" to, yep, even "meat whistle," has been stricken from search as of this morning. However, their job may be a never-ending one, because as Jeff Goldblum would undoubtedly agree, the internet... finds a way.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.