Apple Is Scrambling to Censor Surprise Porn in iOS 10

It appears that iOS 10 has a few unintentional surprises that were not on the list of studly new features. After it was discovered that seemingly innocuous words like "huge" were turning up really weird porn in the new GIF search for iMessage, Apple has gone into full-on mom mode. Right now it's scrambling to ban a whole slew of creatively suggestive search terms in hopes of scrubbing the newly released operating system of NSFW content. RIP "meat whistle."
As Gizmodo reports, the famously puritanical Apple banned obvious NSFW queries like "blowjob" from the get-go, but clearly didn't account for the highly creative minds of tweens and immature adults. X-rated content was easily accessible via the new Bing-powered GIF search by searching things like "sideboob," "ballgag," and "futa" -- which is the abbreviated version of the Japanese term applied to animated hermaphroditic pornography (the more you know!).
Cupertino has likely dispatched its filthiest-minded personnel to handle the clean-up, and it seems they've made some swift progress. Everything from "crush fetish" to "incest" to, yep, even "meat whistle," has been stricken from search as of this morning. However, their job may be a never-ending one, because as Jeff Goldblum would undoubtedly agree, the internet... finds a way.
