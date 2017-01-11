This iPhone 7 Conspiracy Theory Is Actually Not That Far-Fetched

Apple created quite the narrative around why it ditched the headphone jack on the iPhone 7. The reason offered up by SVP of Global Marketing Phil Schiller? "Courage." As in, forcing customers to abandon a ubiquitous staple of technology was an act of courage. Predictably, the internet responded with no shortage of skepticism and memes mocking Apple's dubious new $159 AirPods. The internet's other specialty besides memes, as we all know, is the artful conspiracy theory.

Apple claims the change was purely functional -- a way to free up space for mostly cool new features. But... what if this was actually all part of a grand plan to exercise complete control, not only over how we listen to our music, but what we're allowed to listen to and on which devices? According to multiple tech bloggers, it may not be as absurd as it sounds.