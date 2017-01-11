Tech

This iPhone 7 Conspiracy Theory Is Actually Not That Far-Fetched

By Published On 09/14/2016 By Published On 09/14/2016
man using iphone in front of apple logo
Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images
More From iPhone Palooza

related

The Best iPhone 7 Cases for Every Budget

related

Watching an iPhone 7 Get Covered in Rubber Is Bizarrely Satisfying

related

9 Ridiculously Useful iOS 10 Features You Probably Haven't Noticed Yet

related

There's a Massive Privacy Problem With the iOS 10 Lock Screen

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Apple created quite the narrative around why it ditched the headphone jack on the iPhone 7. The reason offered up by SVP of Global Marketing Phil Schiller? "Courage." As in, forcing customers to abandon a ubiquitous staple of technology was an act of courage. Predictably, the internet responded with no shortage of skepticism and memes mocking Apple's dubious new $159 AirPods. The internet's other specialty besides memes, as we all know, is the artful conspiracy theory. 

Apple claims the change was purely functional -- a way to free up space for mostly cool new features. But... what if this was actually all part of a grand plan to exercise complete control, not only over how we listen to our music, but what we're allowed to listen to and on which devices? According to multiple tech bloggers, it may not be as absurd as it sounds.

It gives Apple (and record companies) complete control over what we can listen to

Proponents of removing the headphone jack argue that it's good news for audiophiles, since a digital connection like Lightning can make a significant improvement to audio quality. However, whereas an old-school analog output (like the headphone jack) lets you plug and play whatever you want, a digital-only corded output means Apple is ultimately in full control over what can and cannot be played through it.

The theory goes that Apple's ulterior motive could be to control the media you consume via digital rights management schemes, intentionally restricting the use of copyrighted music and material to proprietary hardware. As Nilay Patel of The Verge points out, Apple Music is a streaming service already rife with DRM restrictions. It would be fairly easy to extend those restrictions in such a way that users would only be allowed to stream music via Apple-approved speakers, headphones, and devices. 

Rights-obsessed record companies would also get their kicks in this dystopian scenario. Catering to the demands of record execs, Apple could prevent you from listening to any album or song, or watching any video, that you didn't legally obtain, or download from a preferred source. Of course, Apple calls this a "pure paranoid conspiracy theory," but that doesn't change the fact that it could do this if it wanted to. 

Related

related

Apple's New 'AirPod' Wireless Headphones Are a Total Disaster

related

Apple Still Hasn't Fixed the iPhone's Biggest Problem

related

The Headphone Jack Is Out, $159 'AirPod' Headphones Are In
More From iPhone Palooza

related

The Best iPhone 7 Cases for Every Budget

related

Watching an iPhone 7 Get Covered in Rubber Is Bizarrely Satisfying

related

9 Ridiculously Useful iOS 10 Features You Probably Haven't Noticed Yet

related

There's a Massive Privacy Problem With the iOS 10 Lock Screen

related

Apple's New 'AirPod' Wireless Headphones Are a Total Disaster
apple 7 keynote address
Screenshot via YouTube

The world's largest wireless headphone company happens to be owned by... Apple

Even if a long con to monopolize our media consumption sounds far-fetched, ditching the headphone jack sure as hell isn't about "courage" -- no matter how hard Apple tries to cultivate its image as bold and forward-thinking. Apple owns Beats, the world's No. 1 wireless headphone company, and it stands to make a crapload of money off a wireless future. Unsurprisingly, Apple's unveiling of the jackless iPhone 7 came alongside the announcement of three new pairs of wireless Beats headphones, the cheapest of which is still $150. Throw in the $159 that Apple's charging for its new super-easy-to-lose AirPods, and you've got one shrewd business move.

Apple also makes big money when third-party companies make Lightning-compatible accessories

Not only does introducing a proprietary charging technology like Lightning ensure that Apple makes a mint on selling its own converters and charging cables (a replacement for just the latter costs $38), but third-party accessory manufacturers must pay Apple an undisclosed fee for every single product they make that uses the Lightning connector. Even if you buy non-Apple, it still approves and profits from every pair of non-Beats Lightning-connecting headphones (and backup battery cases, docks, converters, etc.) that hits shelves. 

Update 12/13/16: Apple Airpods are on sale now for $159, but shipping on pre-orders might take awhile. 


Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist and finds it quite courageous of Apple to have redefined what that word means. 

Other Stuff You'll Like In iPhone Palooza

related

READ MORE
Dear Apple: These Are Our Demands for the Next iPhone
iPhonepalooza

related

READ MORE
The One Thing You Should Do Before Buying the New iPhone
iPhonepalooza

related

READ MORE
How to Watch Today's Apple iPhone 7 Announcement
iPhonepalooza

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like