Why I'm Sick of Apple Upgrades

This was a specific type of adolescent angst I assumed would wane. It never did -- which I learned the hard way after purchasing a perfectly good, affordable Zune in 2010. I might as well have contracted leprosy; my friends still refer to the purchase as a severe lapse in judgment, and assume I only bought the Zune as a misguided act of nonconformity… I just liked it.

Now, I'm a grown-ass adult, those days of iPod envy behind me. So why do I still feel like an inadequate piece of human garbage if I don't have the latest, greatest iPhone to date?

You're publicly ridiculed if you fall behind Apple's upgrade cycle

I know from personal experience that flashing an iPhone 5 in this day and age will get you a barrage of criticism from even your closest friends. The moment you unleash the seemingly subpar phone from your pocket, you can expect guffaws from onlookers for what might as well be a flip phone. "Does Snapchat even work on that thing?" Yes, assholes… yes it does.