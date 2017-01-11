Apple Just Made It Way Cheaper to Fix Your Cracked iPhone Screen

Yesterday's big iPhone 7 announcement left a lot of people with mixed feelings -- some headphone jack-related, some jet black-related. Regardless of how you feel about the new iPhone, though, Apple just gave existing iPhone users something to be excited about: replacing a cracked or broken iPhone screen just got a whoooole lot cheaper.

Yes, in addition to making its latest phone toilet-resistant, Apple's rolling back the charge for replacement screens from the original $99 price to $29. Huge savings, right? Right... provided you signed up for AppleCare+ beforehand, a service that costs $99 right off the bat -- or $129 for newer phones like the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, 7, and 7 Plus.