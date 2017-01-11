Tech

Apple Just Made It Way Cheaper to Fix Your Cracked iPhone Screen

By Published On 09/09/2016 By Published On 09/09/2016
Broken iPhone 6 Screen
Africa Studio/Shutterstock

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Yesterday's big iPhone 7 announcement left a lot of people with mixed feelings -- some headphone jack-related, some jet black-related. Regardless of how you feel about the new iPhone, though, Apple just gave existing iPhone users something to be excited about: replacing a cracked or broken iPhone screen just got a whoooole lot cheaper.

Yes, in addition to making its latest phone toilet-resistant, Apple's rolling back the charge for replacement screens from the original $99 price to $29. Huge savings, right? Right... provided you signed up for AppleCare+ beforehand, a service that costs $99 right off the bat -- or $129 for newer phones like the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, 7, and 7 Plus.

If that sounds like a hefty investment, that's because it is, but it's worth noting that AppleCare+ covers up to two incidents of screen damage at that $29 price point, so you're doubly protected from drops and falls. After that, though, you're on your own. 

Still, all of this is cheaper than the $149 it'd cost to replace your screen without warranty -- unless you decide to circumvent this whole process and go the third-party repair route. If that's the case, disregard all this new information and go about your business as usual.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Gianni Jaccoma is an editor for Thrillist, and has yet to break a phone screen. Follow him on Twitter @gjaccoma.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Amazon's Offering Early Black Friday Discounts Right Now

related

READ MORE
How to Access Your Old AIM Buddy List and Relive the Magic

related

READ MORE
Watching This Giant Robot Build a House Is Totally Hypnotic

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like