Apple Just Made It Way Cheaper to Fix Your Cracked iPhone Screen

Yesterday's big iPhone 7 announcement left a lot of people with mixed feelings -- some headphone jack-related, some jet black-related. Regardless of how you feel about the new iPhone, though, Apple just gave existing iPhone users something to be excited about: replacing a cracked or broken iPhone screen just got a whoooole lot cheaper.
Yes, in addition to making its latest phone toilet-resistant, Apple's rolling back the charge for replacement screens from the original $99 price to $29. Huge savings, right? Right... provided you signed up for AppleCare+ beforehand, a service that costs $99 right off the bat -- or $129 for newer phones like the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, 7, and 7 Plus.
If that sounds like a hefty investment, that's because it is, but it's worth noting that AppleCare+ covers up to two incidents of screen damage at that $29 price point, so you're doubly protected from drops and falls. After that, though, you're on your own.
Still, all of this is cheaper than the $149 it'd cost to replace your screen without warranty -- unless you decide to circumvent this whole process and go the third-party repair route. If that's the case, disregard all this new information and go about your business as usual.
