The Feud Between Apple and Spotify Just Got Nasty

Fun fact: if you subscribe for Premium via the Spotify app, Apple takes 30% of your money

Last week, Spotify made a stink over Apple's app store practices. The brouhaha began because, across the board for all apps within the iTunes store, Apple takes a 30% cut of any purchase you make within an app. That means every in-app purchase you make in Kim Kardashian: Hollywood puts money in Apple's pocket.

It also means that, if you upgrade to Premium via the Spotify app, Spotify only gets 70% of the $9.99 you pay every month. That's why it jacked the price up to $13.99 for awhile, while keeping the $9.99 price for users who signed up on the Spotify website. Ultimately, to stay competitive with Apple Music, it lowered the prices back down -- but got creative about encouraging new users to sign up outside the app, launching a promotional campaign that rewarded new subscribers with a discounted trial period -- as long as they signed up via the website.