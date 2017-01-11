Apple Rumors: What We Know About the Smaller, Cheaper New iPhone

It's anyone's guess what exactly the tight-lipped braintrust in Cupertino is prepping to unveil at its still-technically-unconfirmed upcoming event on March 21st, but thanks to some leaked reports and design specs, it's looking more and more likely that Apple is getting ready to roll out a new, significantly cheaper iPhone. Nothing's confirmed yet, but here's what we (think) we know so far.\n \n\nReconciling the Rumors: What the iPhone SE Might Look Like https:\/\/t.co\/PpxSXw2Qc2 pic.twitter.com\/VO6P7y3zDB\n\u2014 Apple News (@applenws) March 2, 2016\n\nFirst thing's first: it won't be some entry-level brick that only performs a fraction of the functions the 6s does. Both 9to5Mac and MacRumors have reported that the new device will be called the iPhone SE and feature a 4in screen -- the same size as the 5s'. It will be packed with much of the same hardware that's in the 6s, including an A9 processor, 12-megapixel rear camera, NFC chip for Apple Pay, and the latest Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular capabilities.\n\nThe SE won't offer everything, though. For one, it will only be available in 16GB or 64GB versions (though if you're the type who needs a whopping 128GB, you probably aren't the type to buy anything but the 6s). And while it will reportedly support Live Photos, it will not come with 3D Touch -- a feature it seems Apple is reserving exclusively for the 6s and 6s Plus.\n\nAs for what it will look like, word on the street (based on some leaked prototype sketches) is that the SE basically has the body of the 5s, with a slightly more curved screen. It's also expected to cost roughly what the 5s does without a contract: between $400 and $500. So what happens to the 5s? It's headed for the big charging station in the sky, which means if you're cool using a phone with a crappier camera and processor that came out a few years ago, they're about to become super cheap.\n \nTo see how much of this turns out to be accurate, and to find out about all the cool new stuff happening with the iPad and Apple Watch, stay tuned for Tim Cook & co.'s announcement in a couple weeks.\n\nSign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food\/drink\/fun.\n\nJoe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist and still waiting for an iPhone model that can do his taxes.