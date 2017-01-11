Apple Might Be Covering Up a Huge MacBook Battery Issue

This may seem like a pretty innocuous change, but it could also be Apple's way of skirting around the new laptop's disappointing battery performance. Buyers have been complaining about getting significantly less than 10 hours of battery life, which is the amount Apple said the MacBook Pro was capable of during its much-hyped debut in October.

Apple says it made the change because the indicator's time estimates weren't accurate. Apparently it wasn't able to keep up with the dynamic ways in which we use our computers, e.g., which apps are running or in use at the moment, whether you're streaming or downloading something, etc. But on the other hand, Apple claims the percentage indicator is accurate? Hmmm.