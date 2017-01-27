Haha, Apple Just Patented a Freaking Vape

Of course, filing for random and moonshot patents is something big tech companies like Apple do all the time to hedge bets on any number of prospective future products. They are by no means guaranteed to make it to market in any way, shape, or form. It's also tough to say where vaping will even be in the next few years, as FDA regulations threaten to curtail the $3.5 billion industry's expansion efforts.

Then again, a vape-equipped smartphone would certainly be unlike any product we've ever seen before. Are you ready for the iPhone 8 Plus Vape?

