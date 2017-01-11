Everything You Need to Know About the New Apple Watch 2

You can swim with this sucker

That's right, the new Apple Watch is water-resistant for up to 50 meters, which makes it perfect for swimmers. If you're curious, here's how 50 meters might stack up against other water-resistant watches (and the new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus also offer improved water resistance). This is part of Apple's new effort to prioritize the watch's fitness applications. Speaking of which...

It's got a built-in GPS

That means -- crucially -- that you can go for a run with it without taking your iPhone along for the ride. This is a total game-changer if you like to track your runs. This was a huge sticking point in the watch's first generation. Why use something you couldn't untether? Apple's fixed that, and it also syncs up with other Apple Health data too, as well as more information gathered from your workout.