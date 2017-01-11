The Most Exciting Apple Product Is the One Nobody's Talking About

Apple is pushing the Apple Watch and its flashy new updates about as hard as it possibly can, but still: no one seems to care. Judged against other watches, its sales are respectable, but judged against other cornerstone Apple products, the Apple Watch is a flop.

It’s not hard to see why. The $300 Watch plays no obvious or essential role in our lives, and it never will. Douchey, redundant, expensive, unnecessary -- call it what you will, but don’t call it insignificant.

The Apple Watch today is like a grade school John Lennon fiddling around in music class with the keys of a piano. The tune may not be pretty now, but there is staggering potential to mature into something great. Sluggish sales and public disinterest aside, the Apple Watch is the critical half-step that leads to the Next Big Thing: a breakthrough technology that will completely change the way we interact with our devices.