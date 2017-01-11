Apple's New 'AirPod' Wireless Headphones Are a Total Disaster

We expected better. Much better.

Apple knew everyone would freak out when it introduced the new iPhone 7 without a headphone jack, which is why we figured it'd come to its big annual event with solutions that would pleasantly surprise us.

What Apple gave us instead is more expensive, less convenient, and an all-around crap fest: a converter for your current headphones that hangs off your phone like a white rat tail, and a pair of earbuds that connect to the Lightning port and make it impossible to charge your phone and listen to music simultaneously.

But the worst part is what's not in the box. Apple’s $159 wireless “AirPods” are the biggest disaster the company has put out since the Newton. Here's why.