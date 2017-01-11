Super-Useful AI You Should Take Advantage of Right now

Virtual personal assistants that keep you organized

Everybody knows and loves Siri, and she can do a lot of you, but there are tons of other AI assistants that take things to the next level. Microsoft, Google, and Amazon all offer their own increasingly clever versions of Siri (Cortana, Google Now, and Alexa, respectively) to help you multitask and be more productive.

There are some exceptional productivity apps with built-in AI like Easily Do and 24me, which connect to your email accounts and do everything from automatically schedule meetings to update you on travel changes. Another noteworthy app is The Roll, which uses AI to automatically organize your phone's Camera Roll and find the best images you've taken. It runs your photos through a special algorithm that assigns a quality score to each image and organizes them by theme, doing in seconds what would otherwise take a human hours.