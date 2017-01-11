This App Can Find Everything You've Ever Looked at on Your Computer

Recall is the first big product from the company Atlas Informatics, which was founded by Napster co-founder Jordan Ritter. The app takes a screenshot of everything you view on your device and indexes its contents, which you can search through later -- a feat made possible by the same accessibility functions that enable your computer to read text on the screen out loud. Recall then delivers your results in an amoeba-like cloud of screenshots, with the most relevant items appearing larger and more central than the rest.

The way the app retrieves information is meant to mimic how the human brain remembers things. You can perform a search that's incredibly broad ("find everything I've ever seen related to X") or super specific ("find all the Excel files related to X from Monday"). You know how sometimes the only thing you can remember about something is the song you were listening to when you saw it? Recall's equipped to handle those contextual queries, too -- just look up the album or track, and it'll cull whatever you were looking at while it played.