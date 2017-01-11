Enraging Cellphone Habits That Should Be Banned

Look. We're friends, but that does not give you license to swipe through my entire photo album. What I choose to privately share with my, uhhh, dermatologist is my business, thank you very much.



Leaving your keyboard clicks turned on

For the love of God, turn off that abominable clicking sound. Do you really need the aural satisfaction of hearing yourself text "haha nice"? If you’re trying to channel a simpler time when everyone used the typewriter, please just leave us out of it and call Tom Hanks.