Everything You Can Do With Alexa, Amazon's Answer to Siri

Play pretty much any song just by asking

If you've made the decision to sign up for Amazon Prime, Alexa will play you anything from Amazon Music's entire library. Ask her for something specific ("Alexa, play Adele's album 25"), or less so ("Alexa, play some smooth jazz" or "Alexa, play something calming"), and she'll abide.

When you link her to your other media accounts via the app, the breadth of available content expands tremendously -- all you need to do is ask for what you want along with with the service's name, for instance, "Play my after-work playlist on Spotify" or "Play the Radiolab podcast on TuneIn."

Get the lowdown on your schedule for the day

Like a living, breathing personal assistant, Alexa is trained to keep you up to speed on your schedule. As long as you've synced your Google Calendar, you can ask her what your day looks like, when your next meeting is, and what time you should leave for it.