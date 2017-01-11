These Slick Android Keyboards Will Change Your Texting Game

What it does: Offers a lightweight, easy alternative to your stock keyboard

What it costs: Free

Unless you happen to own a Nexus device running stock Android, the keyboard that came with your phone probably contains a few quirks thrown in by the manufacturer (LG, Samsung, etc.). Fortunately, Big G's official keyboard offers a clean, uniform option that everyone (not just Nexus users) can download. It includes features like optional key borders, one-handed mode, and adjustable keyboard height. You can even swipe left from the delete key to remove as much (or as little) text as you want, depending on how quickly you move your finger, which is a feature you probably wouldn't know you needed until you use it for the first time.