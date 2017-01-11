The Best Gadgets and Apps to Crush Your Weight-Loss Goal

SimpleSteps

iOS: Free

Android: Free

Why you need it: To develop better long-term eating habits, and because baby steps aren't just for babies

Lots of people trying to drop the paunch are convinced it requires a dramatic shift in their lifestyles -- salads for every meal and round-the-clock spin classes. And sure, that's one way to do it, but it's also by far the hardest. SimpleSteps' philosophy is to ditch full-blown diets for gently introduced "habits" that are more likely to take hold for the longer term.

Once you launch the app, you'll be asked a series of questions about your diet -- how frequently do you eat red meat? Do most of your meals contain one-third vegetables? How much water do you drink per day? Based on how you respond it will suggest some new habits to start working on. Once you've decided on your first habit (for instance, "eat anything except red meat"), it will ask you to check in every day for the next few days and acknowledge whether you adhered. Once you've successfully followed it for three days, it introduces another habit, and so forth and so on, and the next thing you know you're basically Gwyneth Paltrow.