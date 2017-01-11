6 Augmented-Reality Games to Play if You're Into 'Pokémon Go'

Geocaching

What it is: An epic worldwide treasure hunt

iOS: Free

Android: Free

Geocaching is an activity in which people use GPS to locate tiny "caches" other people have hidden all around the world. Before you get too excited thinking there are capsules filled with gold bullion buried all over the globe, chill: a typical "cache" is nothing more than a waterproof container containing a piece of paper signed by the people who've found it before you, and maybe some worthless trinkets they left behind. Also, you're supposed to put the cache back where you found it once you've seen what's inside (so, catch 'em all, then put 'em all back). Anyway, it's a hobby adored by many, and this official app essentially serves as a universal treasure map that'll help you track down caches wherever you are.