The Best Bluetooth Headphones to Buy With Your New iPhone 7

Boy, did Apple rip us a new one or what? The iPhone 7 goes on sale today without a headphone jack -- a controversial move that has caused no shortage of whining, uproar, and conspiracy theories. If you can't squeeze another year (or two, or eternity) out of your current, wire-loving iPhone, you've little choice but to embrace the wireless future. Suck it up and grab a pair of Bluetooth headphones, because ain't no way we’re walking around with a bulky adaptor to accommodate our old sound cans.

Open your hearts (and ears) to some of these top wireless selections.