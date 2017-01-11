The Celebrities You Absolutely Must Follow on Snapchat

Stars: they're just like us! Not really. We are all garbage, and they are demigods cut from the gossamer cloth of celebrity. Or whatever. But just like us, celebs do love them some Snapchat. Here's a handy list of all the famous people who actually use Snapchat how you do: to broadcast every mildly interesting moment of your goddamned life. Add them! (We'll be updating this list periodically, so if you have a suggestion, leave it in the comments or tweet it to us!)
Kylie Jenner
Handle: kylizzlemynizzl
Carefree, chaotic, and heavy on both filter usage and Tyga appearances.
Kim Kardashian
Handle: kimkardashian
It's like her various reality shows, possibly with better camera work. Kanye cameos are frequent.
Chelsea Handler
Handle: chelseahandler
Hysterical, human, and extremely frank at all times. Keep an eye out for 50 Cent.
Antonio Brown
Handle: ab84official
Day in the life of a pro football player with solid musical tastes.
Calvin Harris
Handle: calvinharris
Internationally known DJ gets weird and previews new tracks. You don't have to be a fan of techno to enjoy.
Arnold Schwarzanegger
Handle: arnoldschnitzel
The Terminator takes his delightful sense of humor to the Snap realm
Kate Hudson
Handle: khudsnaps
Lighthearted, impressively shot, behind-the-scenes snaps. Very funny, in a girl-next-door kind of way. Which... makes sense.
Ariana Grande
Handle: moonlightbae
Actually "gets" Snapchat and won't overload your feed.
DJ Khaled
Handle: djkhaled305
Sincere, hysterically corny motivational musings muttered casually into the phone. Insane behind-the-scenes bling, plus occasional Jet Ski catastrophes.
Lyor Cohen
Handle: lyor.cohen
Behind-the-scenes of the rap game with one of the industry's biggest execs. Never talks, just snaps.
Steve-O
Handle: steveotv
Chaotic, carnal, and definitely PG-13 stories from the Jackass OG.
Tori Kelly
Handle: koritelly
Like snapping with an IRL friend, except that friend is a famous singer who loves Snapchat more than you do.
Ashley Benson
Handle: benzo33
The Pretty Little Liars star is an ace on Snap. Big fan of The Bachelor, bigger fan of distortion filters.
Brett Eldredge
Handle: brett_eldredge
Constant updates from a big-time country music star. You don't need to be a country fan to enjoy.
Diplo
Handle: diplo
World-traveling DJ with an oddball sense of humor? Right here, baby.
Emily Ratajkowski
Handle: emrata
The sexy Instagram model-turned-actual model is a total weirdo on Snapchat, in the best way possible.
Jared Leto
Handle: jaredleto
Lots of odd, colorful illustrations from the actor and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman.
Kevin Hart
Handle: kevinhart4real
Active, innovative, and hilarious. He posts a lot, and it's almost always watchable (something that's way rarer than it should be).
Demi Lovato
Handle: theddlovato
Weird, funny, loves filters. SHE LOVES THEM.
Shay Mitchell
Handle: officialshaym
Must-follow for all Pretty Little Liars fans; but also, fans of exotic travel destinations, nice clothes, and beautiful people. Sigh.
The Lonely Island
Handle: tliboys
Funny and candid. Comedy junkies will love the peek behind the curtain.
Serena Williams
Handle: serenaunmatched
Adorably dorky and consistent. Hang out with the tennis legend as she gets weird all over the world.
Von Miller
Handle: millerlite40
Kick back with the MVP of Super Bowl 50 as he parties his way through the off-season. Big bling, great rap, and hilarious antics: check, check, and check.
Dave Infante is Thrillist's senior Snapchat editor.