WeMo Switch Smart Plug

Price: $40

What it does: Lets you control old-school "dumb" devices and home appliances from your phone

Though there are more than enough outrageously unnecessary smart products out there, it's nice to have the option to turn any old dumb device into one that's slightly more intelligent. The WeMo Switch Smart Plug enables just that. It's a Wi-Fi-enabled adapter that sits directly in any existing power outlet, and can be controlled via a companion app to turn whatever's plugged into it on or off. That means you can easily turn on the lights in the house on your way home from work, or boot up your window A/C unit before you leave the office. You can even program it to turn certain devices on or off on a schedule, or set lighting to "away mode" when you're out of town, which throws off potential intruders by turning lights on at random intervals to make it look like someone's home.