Tech

The Best iPhone 7 Cases for Every Budget

By Published On 10/26/2016 By Published On 10/26/2016
Best iPhone 7 Cases
oren aks/thrillist
More From iPhone Palooza

related

Watching an iPhone 7 Get Covered in Rubber Is Bizarrely Satisfying

related

9 Ridiculously Useful iOS 10 Features You Probably Haven't Noticed Yet

related

There's a Massive Privacy Problem With the iOS 10 Lock Screen

related

We Tested the New iPhone Camera, and It Still Can't Beat the Samsung Galaxy

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Year's Puppy Bowl Contestants Are Goddamn Adorable

related

Quick, JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sales Has $34 Flights

related

The 19 Most '90s Movies on Netflix

The iPhone 7 may be faster, louder, water-resistant, and headphone jack-less -- but it's still fragile as hell. As you prepare to drop seven Benjamins on Apple's latest, you'll need some form of insurance to keep it in tip-top shape. And we're not just talking AppleCare. Whether you're looking to spend $15 or $150, here are the best fashionably functional iPhone 7 cases out there.

Related

related

The One Thing You Should Do Before Buying the New iPhone

related

The Best Bluetooth Headphones to Buy With Your New iPhone 7

related

The Most Important Changes to the New iPhone 7
More From iPhone Palooza

related

Watching an iPhone 7 Get Covered in Rubber Is Bizarrely Satisfying

related

9 Ridiculously Useful iOS 10 Features You Probably Haven't Noticed Yet

related

There's a Massive Privacy Problem With the iOS 10 Lock Screen

related

We Tested the New iPhone Camera, and It Still Can't Beat the Samsung Galaxy

related

The One Thing You Should Do Before Buying the New iPhone
Peel iPhone 7 Case
Peel

Peel Super Thin case

Price: $24.99
If you hate hiding your mobile real estate behind a gaudy cover, here's a minimalist case that literally peels onto the handset and adds little to no bulk. The company even left off its logo, so you can protect your Jet Black model from all those unsightly scratches without any brand competition. 

Maxboost Vibrance iPhone 7
Amazon

Maxboost Vibrance

Price: $13.99
The iPhone certainly doesn't come cheap. Spare whatever change you have left and pick up this sleek two-toned sleeve. A shell built from polycarbonate and silicone provides full impact and shock-absorbent protection; plus, the rounded, raised front bezel helps prevent the screen from breaking into shards. 

Caseology iPhone 7 Case
Caseology

Caseology Vault case

Price: $21.99
Caseology's offering gives budget savers something sleek to rock on the move without sacrificing style. Carbon fiber-textured grips keep the device glued to your palms, preventing occasional drops onto the ground or in the toilet. Each case also employs drop-tested technology to save your phone from the barrage of wear and tear you subject it to on the daily.

Mophie base case iphone 7
Mophie

mophie base case

Price: $39.95
As we patiently wait for mophie to drop its new iPhone 7-charging cases, it doesn't hurt to look over its new modular lineup of jackets. The base case in particular stands out for its ultra-thin profile and magnetic capabilities, letting you attach the company's latest hold force powerstation plus mini-charger on the back. Seems like a far more convenient solution than double fisting with battery pack in one hand, phone in other.

related

This iPhone 7 Conspiracy Theory Is Actually Not That Far-Fetched

related

The Best Bluetooth Headphones to Buy With Your New iPhone 7
Carved iPhone 7 case
Carved

Carved Kerby Rosanes geometric fox print

Price: $39
If you're looking for something one-of-a-kind, these custom-printed wood cases are laser-engraved, finished by hand, and made to order at the Carved shop in Indiana. Accurate cutouts, thin button covers, and ridged side grips complete the detailed look.

Apple iPhone 7 leather case
Apple

Apple leather case

Price: $45
Not all Apple accessories are created equal, but one area the company’s excelled in is iPhone cases. The leather case has been slightly redesigned with machined aluminum buttons for better tactility. Fine European leather adds finesse, while a microfiber-finished interior keeps the phone scratch-free. Over seven colors are available including the coveted (PRODUCT)RED option.

Hex iPhone 7 case
Hex

Hex camo leather Icon Wallet

Price: $49.95
Hex's camouflage series appeals strictly to the mobile urbanite. The Icon Wallet flaunts a custom-molded bed to store your device, with a camera hole for effortless photo snapping. Premium camo-printed genuine leather covers the entire case with goldenrod leather accents and adds to its premium look. Throw your cash and charge cards in there before jumping on a Citi Bike.

Incipio case iPhone 7
Incipio

Incipio House of Harlow 1960 folio

Price: $59.99
Made in collaboration with Nicole Richie's fashion house, Incipio's sleek folios suit business types and fashionistas. A sleek design with premium gold logo detailing gives it a lavish touch, while the soft microsuede interior features two compartments to store your credit cards and ID.

related

The iPhone 7's Amazing Dual-Lens Camera Is Apple's Best New Feature in Years

related

The Most Important Changes to the New iPhone 7
Otterbox iphone 7 case
Otterbox

OtterBox Defender Custom Series

Price: $59.90
The king of heavy-duty iPhone guards returns with the same award-winning design and solid aesthetics. Certified Drop+ Protection means this thing can stave off scratches, drops, bumps, and shock. A built-in screen protector keeps the Retina HD display looking sharp when bingeing Netflix shows on the road. OtterBox also affords you the luxury of customizing each case with bold color combinations for flavor.

Apple battery case
Apple

Apple Smart Battery case

Price: $99
Seeing as how Apple whiffed on fixing the iPhone's terrible battery life, you might need this case to help your phone get through an average workday. The battery case market isn't so hot right now because all the major players are sitting on the sidelines… for now. Settling for Apple is your best bet, as its newer models promise 26% more charge than the iPhone 6s versions. A 2,365mAh battery warrants you 22 hours of internet use over LTE or 26 hours of talk time.

Under Armor Gear
Under Armor Gear

Urban Armor Gear Monarch Series

Price: $59.95
Featherweight construction infused with five-layer protection, UAG is clearly in the business of optimal iPhone security. The Monarch Series has an armor frame and soft impact-resistant core that work in unison to cushion your phone when it hits the deck. A 10-year limited warranty confirms you'll never need another case again... until the 7s launches.

Rokform
Rokform

Rokform Predator case

Price: $119.99
If you're big into using voice commands and Siri, go the hands-free route with Rokform's phone-mounting system. Easily install it on any metal surface and let the case's magnetic backing do all the work. Or set it up in your car courtesy of the bundled BAM magnetic mount. You can just use it as a basic case with its wraparound design defending against scratches on both the edges and screen.

related

Apple Still Hasn't Fixed the iPhone's Biggest Problem

related

This iPhone 7 Conspiracy Theory Is Actually Not That Far-Fetched
EXOvault
EXOvault

EXOvault EXO23-S Brass Louro Preto

Price: $175
If money ain't a thing, don't hesitate to spoil your iPhone with the finest. EXOvault cases are distinctly made from solid brass and wooden louro preto inserts. A hinged clamshell design houses the phone with a latching steel closure, shielding it from accidents and foreign hazards. Add your personal branding with an engraving for $40 extra.

Grovemade
Grovemade

Grovemade Walnut & Leather case

Price: $119
The perfect marriage of wood and leather, Grovemade creates a premium chassis that looks damn handsome. Each model goes through a vigorous process of machining to assure the finest detailing. The leather cover protects the screen and changes its look over time, but the company warns that the solid walnut frame might get damaged with too much abuse. If you're drop-happy, opt for something plastic or rubber.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Alex Bracetti is a contributor to Thrillist, ComplexHOOP, Man of Many, and several others. Follow him on Twitter @AlexBracetti.

Other Stuff You'll Like In iPhone Palooza

related

READ MORE
Apple Didn't Make Enough of the iPhone 7 Plus and People Are Pissed
iPhonepalooza

related

READ MORE
The Best Bluetooth Headphones to Buy With Your New iPhone 7
iPhonepalooza

related

READ MORE
Apple's New 'AirPod' Wireless Headphones Are a Total Disaster
iPhonepalooza

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like