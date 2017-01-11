7 Super-Useful iPhone Keyboards That Will Change the Way You Text

If you haven't branched out from the standard English QWERTY keyboard by now, you're really missing out. Typing fast and efficiently on that thing can be a royal pain in the ass, which is why Kim Kardashian desperately clung to her button-laden BlackBerry for so long. But even if you don't have fat fingers, there are several alternative keyboards out there that pack some truly useful, customizable features. Here are seven to try out right now.

Editor's Note: To install a third-party keyboard, you'll need to have iOS 8 or higher. Once you've downloaded one, go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > and tap Add New Keyboard.